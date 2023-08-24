Kazakhstan, Argentina to Strengthen Bilateral, Multilateral Ties

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Argentina expressed determination to strengthen and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including through mutual visits and joint events during a working visit of Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov in Buenos Aires, reported the ministry’s press service on Aug. 22.

Umarov took part in the fourth round of political consultations to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Ambassador Pablo Anselmo Tettamanti headed the Argentine delegation.

The sides exchanged views on the key topics on the global agenda and multilateral cooperation within the international organizations.

The world economy, integration processes in South America and prospects for expanding areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Latin America were a key focus during Umarov’s meeting with Welber Barral, a well-known economist, founding partner of BMJ Consultores Associados and former Brazilian foreign trade secretary.

At the meeting with Director of the Kazakh cultural center in Rosario and Ambassador of Friendship of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan Irina Vagner and the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Rosario Gustavo Gutierrez, the sides focused on the deepening cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic cooperation with Argentina, notably with the region of Rosario.

Umarov also participated in the official opening ceremony of the first Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Buenos Aires, attended by the Director Minister of Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, Claudio Giacomino, representatives of the political, civil and business circles of the host country, and local media.