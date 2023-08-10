Kazakhstan and Lithuania Bolster Partnership in Development Assistance

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) and Lithuania’s Central Project Management Agency (CPVA) signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation to implement joint projects and strengthen regional interaction in the field of official development assistance (ODA) on Aug. 8 in Vilnius, reported KazAID’s press service.

The sides underscored the great potential for cooperation in exchanging experiences and delivering joint projects aimed at the sustainable development of Central Asian countries.

During the visit to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, KazAID representatives met with the country’s Foreign Ministry and other state and non-profit institutions, focusing on expanding the range of external office partnerships and raising awareness of the international community about Kazakhstan’s sustainable development policy.

These issues are of particular relevance, considering the need to effectively use KazAID’s potential to promote the culture and history of Kazakhstan, touched on by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the second meeting of the National Qurultai (Congress) in Turkistan on June 17.

Established on Dec. 15, 2020, KazAID is a national ODA operator and a Ministry of Foreign Affairs subordinate organization.

CPVA, created in 2003 through the Central Financial and Contract Management merger and the City Development Fund, manages programs and projects funded by the state budget, the European Union, and other international donors.