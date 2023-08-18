Kazakh Top Officials Discuss Draft National Budget for Next Three Years

ASTANA – The working meeting chaired by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Aug.17 focused on the country’s socio-economic development forecast and the draft national budget for 2024-2026, reported the Akorda press service.

The country’s Prime Minister and heads of state agencies of the financial and economic block, the National Bank, and the Supreme Audit Chamber attended the meeting to address the trends in the global economy, the forecast for the country’s socio-economic development, as well as the parameters of the draft national budget for coming years.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of pursuing a balanced macroeconomic policy and compliance with all obligations assumed by the state in the social sphere.

He outlined the need for full financing of the planned infrastructure and social projects, support and development of the real sector of the economy, and nationwide spending, including those aimed at improving the efficiency of the defense and law enforcement systems.

Following the meeting, Tokayev instructed the government to strengthen control over the budget process, ensure macroeconomic stability and improve the financial discipline of state authorities.