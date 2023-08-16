Kazakh Tazy Hunting Dogs to Participate in World Dog Show in Geneva

ASTANA – Two hunting dogs of the Kazakh tazy breed will take part in the World Dog Show 2023, held as part of the General Assembly of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) on Aug. 24-27 in Geneva, reported Kazinform on Aug. 15.

According to the Kazakhstan Union of Cynologists (KUC), tazy dogs will participate in such a prestigious world event for the first time.

“The possibility of the Kazakh tazy breed participating in world exhibitions in European countries was preceded by substantial painstaking work. We had a series of discussions with the FCI in Belgium in April and May. … Then we turned to the Swiss side as the organizers of the World Dog Show 2023. We are happy they supported our proposal and admitted the breed to the upcoming event,” said the President of KUC Bauyrzhan Serikkali.

He added that the FCI general assembly participants would consider recognizing Kazakhstan as a full member of the organization.

In 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to preserve tazy and tobet hunting dog breeds.

Tazy is one of the jety kazyna (seven treasures) of the Kazakh people. For centuries, this four-legged heirloom of the nation has been the most devoted and reliable friend to nomads that lived across the Kazakh steppe.

This is how tazy dogs race looks like