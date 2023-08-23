Kazakh President Visits Cultural, Production Sites in Vietnam Provinces

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited several economic and cultural sites in the provinces of Bắc Ninh and Hải Dương as part of his official visit to Vietnam on Aug. 22, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev and President of Vietnam Võ Văn Thưởng visited the Chu Dau pottery village located in Hải Dương province. The presidents toured the hall of finished products, learned about manufacturing ceramic products, and made a ceramic vase on a machine.

Chu Dau is an ancient Vietnamese pottery technique dating back to the 12th century.

Tokayev also visited the GoerTek production complex, part of a global-scale technological innovation enterprise.

The company is engaged in the research, development, and production of electronic and precision structural components, such as acoustics, optics, microelectronics, precision structural parts, intelligent equipment, virtual and augmented reality devices, smart headsets, smart home appliances, and other high-tech devices and products. With an average annual income of $2.8 billion, the company employs over 100,000 people.

After visiting the Hyosung Financial System Vina, Tokayev noted the need to exchange experience in the fintech services. The company produces new-generation automated teller machines (ATMs), T-cell receptors (TCR), and banking and financial sector software.

The company, with an annual output of 80,000 items, has opened a research center to develop advanced technology, improve product quality, and promote the development of human resources in information technology.

Tokayev also met with the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Delegation of National Assembly Deputies of Bắc Ninh Province, Nguyen Anh Tuan, to discuss prospects for developing relations between the regions of both countries.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in establishing close cooperation with Bắc Ninh province, the intellectual and production hub of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

To enhance interregional cooperation, Tokayev proposed forming twinning relations between Bắc Ninh province and a region in Kazakhstan.

The sides exchanged views on investments, the development of innovations, the operation of particular economic and industrial zones, and the production of critical raw materials and semiconductors.