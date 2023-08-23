Kazakh President to Attend BRICS Plus Dialogue Via Video Call Tomorrow

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address via video call the BRICS Plus dialogue session on Aug. 24 in Johannesburg as the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), reported the Akorda press service.

Kazakhstan will join the meeting held as part of the 15th BRICS Summit, at the invitation of the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

The 2023 BRICS summit will be attended by the heads of state or heads of government of the five member states: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.