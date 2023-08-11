Kazakh President Receives Adviser on Economic Development 

By Staff Report in Nation on 11 August 2023

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev positively assessed the contribution of Suma Chakrabarti, adviser on economic development, in improving the country’s investment policy at an Aug. 11 meeting, reported the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Suma Chakrabarti. Photo credit: Akorda.

Tokayev thanked Chakrabarti for his work, noting that the proposals he made at the Supreme Council for Reforms meetings found support in several program documents.

Chakrabarti, who serves as the council’s deputy chairman, expressed gratitude to the President for the high trust. 


