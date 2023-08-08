Kazakh President Instructs to Improve Quality of Life for People With Special Needs

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart received Ombudsperson for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories of the Population Svetlana Zhakupova on Aug. 7 to discuss ways to improve the quality of life of the population and the institutional transformation of the social welfare system, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev instructed Zhakupova to guarantee socially vulnerable population groups’ rights and legitimate interests. Notably, he pointed out the need for proactive work with mothers of large families, single mothers, and mothers raising children with special needs, as well as ensuring strict control over the observance of their rights and interests within the framework of the law.

Also, Tokayev focused on solving the problems of people with limited abilities, instructing to work out proposals for improving the legislative and institutional framework that will enhance the standard of living of this population category. He emphasized the need to interact with state agencies and civil society institutions to implement the proposed approaches effectively.

During the meeting, Zhakupova spoke about an innovative factory of technical rehabilitation, which covers children in a pilot mode in five regions of the country, providing children with special needs with high-tech and innovative technical means of rehabilitation.

“Parents of children will be able to carry out rehabilitation at home with the help of mini and micro rehabilitation centers,” Zhakupova said.