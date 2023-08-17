Kazakh Interior Minister Briefs President Tokayev on National Crime Situation

ASTANA – Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov briefed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the crime situation in the country at an Aug. 17 meeting, reported the Akorda press service.

Akhmetzhanov informed Tokayev about the progress in implementing the instructions the President gave at an expanded Ministry of Internal Affairs meeting on June 30.

The minister reported a decline in crime, with fewer murders, hooliganism, thefts, robberies, assaults, cases of cattle rustling, and facts of causing grievous bodily harm, among other crimes.

The President was informed on the results of the CyberPol project in Astana, aimed at enforcing the fight against internet fraud.

Speaking about drug crimes, Akhmetzhanov said that since the beginning of the year, law enforcement and special agencies have seized 14.3 tons of narcotics, including 71.5 kilograms of heroin and 652 kilograms of synthetic drugs.

“Officers liquidated 52 drug laboratories and seized 85 tons of precursors,” he added.

The minister touched on the investigation of 37 cases of organized criminal groups’ activities and the detection of 111 crimes related to human trafficking.

He informed about measures to make harsher punishments for domestic violence, changing it from a declarative to a revealing nature of registration.

President Tokayev reviewed the work results on preventing road accidents and legalizing foreign cars. He instructed law enforcement agencies to ensure strict observance of the constitutional rights of citizens, assigning the tasks to the ministry to keep improving law and order in the country.