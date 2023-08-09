Kazakh Folk Ensemble Performs Abai’s Songs at Austria’s Oldest Festival 

By Staff Report in Culture, International on 9 August 2023

ASTANA The Alatau folklore ensemble representing the Kenen Azerbayev Philharmonic of the Zhambyl Region performed works of Abai on the eve of the famous Kazakh poet’s birthday, celebrated on Aug. 10, at the largest traditional festival Villacher Kirchtag in Austria, Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Aug. 7.

Kazakh ensemble performed music on national instruments such as dombra, kobyz, zhetygen, and sazsyrnay. Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sophisticated audience members from Austria, Italy, and Slovenia welcomed the music by Kazakh composers beautifully performed on national instruments such as dombra, kobyz, zhetygen, and sazsyrnay.

Kazakh ensemble participated in a parade of traditional costumes with over 70 groups from the Alps-Adriatic region. Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The performance of the Alatau artists was one of the best and most professional I have ever seen. I enjoyed watching the show from beginning to end. I would like to thank all the musicians for a magical evening and wish them continued professional success,” said Christine Muttonen, former president of the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly.

This year’s festival, which ran from July 30 to Aug. 6, attracted nearly 300,000 guests.

Austria’s largest traditional festival Villacher Kirchtag is held for the 78th time. Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kazakh ensemble participated in a series of concerts in Villach’s main square and a parade of traditional costumes with over 70 groups from the Alps-Adriatic region. Folklore, musical art, and vibrant costumes created a memorable colorful display.


