Kazakh Capital to Host Astana Marathon This Weekend

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host the annual international Astana Marathon 2023 on Sept. 3, reported the marathon’s official website.

Marathon participants aged 18 and above are offered a 42.2-kilometer distance, while those aged 16 and above are expected to run 10 kilometers.

The deadline for submitting online applications on the official website is until Sept. 1, 7 a.m.

Registration to participate is also possible during the Astana Marathon EXPO 2023 sports exhibition to be held on the eve of the marathon on Sept. 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the EXPO International Exhibition Center, where registered participants will be able to pick up the runner’s package.

For many years, the Astana marathon has attracted runners from all over Kazakhstan and countries such as Italy, Mongolia, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uzbekistan.

The Astana marathon, organized with the support of the Astana akimat (city administration), boasts international standards of the race organization, the spirit of sportsmanship, and a smooth track that favors the setting of records.