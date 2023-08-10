Kazakh Animated Noir Film Wins Award at France’s Expo 

ASTANA – Seriktes (translated from Kazakh as Partner), an animated noir film made by Kazakh Tasqyn Studio, was recognized as the Best Short Film at the Animated Expressions Expo on Aug. 5 in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France, the film studio announced on Aug. 8.

Seriktes is a vibrant animation with a fascinating plot. It tells a story about two detectives investigating a necklace theft on the outskirts of a hostile old town that constantly puts obstacles in their way and hinders their investigation.

One of the heroes has a superb ability to smell scents, which makes the team capable of finding hidden clues and solving intricate crimes.

The movie was directed by Akejan Daniar, who drew inspiration from iconic neo-noir films and old Disney full-length cartoons.

The film claimed the first win for the Tasqyn Studio, which launched in 2022. The young team at the studio has set ambitious goals, striving to preserve the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

Seriktes has demonstrated that Kazakh animation can captivate the global audience with its talent and unique aesthetics.