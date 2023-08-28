Francis Fukuyama Presents His Book in Kazakh and Russian in Almaty

ASTANA – Almaty hosted the presentation of the book “Liberalism and its Discontents” in Kazakh and Russian languages by political scientist and senior fellow at Stanford University Francis Fukuyama on Aug. 22.

The publication was organized by the CAPS Unlock analytical center with the support of Open Society Foundation and Steppe and World Publishing.

Released in 2022, the short book covers the challenges to liberalism from both the political right and the left. A limited edition of the book is available in Kazakhstan—500 copies in Kazakh and 1,000 copies in Russian.

In his book, Fukuyama advocates for the revitalization of liberalism by returning to its classical roots. “Classical liberalism is in a crisis, it is misunderstood and misappropriated by illiberal movements on the right and the left under the brands of neoliberalism and progressivism. And this trend can pose an existential threat to democracy, rule of law, individual autonomy as well as economic efficiency and prosperity,” said Fukuyama, who came to Kazakhstan to meet with his readers.

According to Aida Aidarkulova, Executive Director of the CAPS Unlock, Fukuyama’s book will “help Kazakhstan, top state managers to choose the right route for the development of the country during these challenging times, preserving liberal values and emphasizing the importance of human rights.”

Nargis Kassenova, co-founder of CAPS Unlock and director of the Program on Central Asia at the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, said that the book would help clarify the concept of liberalism, which is often accompanied by negative connotations. She added that the book provides “an unembellished, in-depth understanding of the real state of affairs, as well as the high stakes involved in finding the right solutions to the challenges facing liberal societies.”

The book can be purchased at the Meloman bookstore in Almaty and worldwide orders can be placed through Steppe and World Publishing.

Fukuyama has written extensively on the challenges of development and international politics. His 1992 book “The End of History and the Last Man” has been published in more than 20 foreign editions. He is also the author of “Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment,” published in 2018.