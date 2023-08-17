Foreign Tourists Coming to Kazakhstan Bring Record $841.9 Million in 2022

ASTANA – Last year, around one million foreign tourists brought Kazakhstan 389 billion tenge ($841.9 million), a record result on taxes from tourism activities, the Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service reported on Aug. 16.

Meanwhile, accommodation facilities in the country earned 183 billion tenge ($396 million).

According to the National Bank, each tourist to Kazakhstan from far-abroad countries brings an average income of $1,500 and creates two workplaces.

Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said that the number of people employed in Kazakhstan’s tourism sector has increased to nearly 500,000 over the past two years.

“The ministry plans to bring this figure up to 800,000 by 2029,” he noted.