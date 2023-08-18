Exploring Astana’s Vibrant Cultural Scene This Weekend

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s capital city is a dynamic hub of culture and innovation, attracting a wide range of events that cater to various interests. From intellectual gatherings to artistic workshops and commemorations of historical heroes, Astana offers an array of engaging activities that appeal to its diverse population. Let’s dive into some upcoming events that capture the city’s essence and leave a lasting impact on its residents.

Intellectual party: PechaKucha Night Astana on Aug. 20

Discover the magic of PechaKucha Night Astana, where speakers captivate audiences with brief but impactful presentations. In just six minutes and 40 seconds, speakers share 20 slides, each shown for 20 seconds, covering a fascinating array of topics. From Paralympic champions to innovative entrepreneurs, this monthly event brings diverse perspectives to the stage.

PechaKucha Night Astana showcases the power of concise ideas, proving that inspiration knows no time limits. This unique gathering provides a platform for individuals to share their ideas, experiences, and passions through a format that encourages concise yet impactful presentations.

Address: Moscow Business Center; 18, Dostyk Street. Tickets are available on sxodim.com.

Masterclass on plein air painting on Aug. 19-20

Plein air painting is a unique experience of drawing outside in nature. This improves the mood, inspires, and develops creative abilities. If you want to draw but do not know where to start, the professional artist of Raisarti Studio will guide you.

All the materials and tools are provided. Contact +7 708 159 58 32 for more information.

Address: Presidential Park; 57, Tauelsizdik Avenue.

Zemfira Live at Barys Arena on Aug. 20

Get ready for an unforgettable night as Russian rock musician Zemfira takes the stage at Barys Arena. Zemfira needs no introduction, as her music is considered timeless across generations.

Her debut album, self-titled “Zemfira,” released in 1999, marked the beginning of a legendary career. The first three albums, “Zemfira,” “Forgive Me, My Love,” and “14 Weeks of Silence,” collectively sold over three million copies.

Subsequent albums “Vendetta,” “Thank You,” “Living in Your Head,” and the latest album “Borderline” have garnered an immense following of devoted fans. Every performance is a unique and meticulously crafted experience, drawing countless fans from around the world. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness Zemfira’s artistry live on stage.

Address: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

TEDxAstana 2023: Youniverse on Aug. 19

This year’s theme of the seventh TEDxAstana is Youniverse. In the mid-2010s, analysts dubbed Youniverse a megatrend poised to reshape the world by 2050. The trend embodies the pursuit of uniqueness and tailored solutions for individual situations. TEDxAstana 2023 aims to discuss ethical dilemmas, emerging social norms, expectations, dreams, tasks and goals in a world-embracing Youniverse as a new developmental paradigm.

More information is available on tedxastana.com.

Tribute Run: 101 Year – 10.1 kilometers on Aug. 19

This event pays homage to Kazakh pilot and hero Talgat Bigeldinov through a commemorative run. Participants will lace up their running shoes and run to honor the bravery and sacrifice of this historical figure. The event promotes physical activity and unity among participants and celebrates the legacy of those who played a pivotal role in the nation’s history.

The competition has different distance categories for men and women separately. Those quickest to cover the distances are crowned winners.

Address: Astana Triathlon Park. Participation tickets are available on ticketon.kz.