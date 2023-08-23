Digital Bridge Awards 2023 to Honor Winners in Eight Nominations

ASTANA — The Digital Bridge Awards, the annual award of excellence in digitalization, will honor the best IT companies and specialists in eight nominations at the Digital Bridge 2023 forum on Oct. 12-13 in Astana, reported the forum’s press service on Aug. 23.

Nominations include Startup of the Year, Export Excellence, Employer of Choice, VC (venture capitalist) of the Year, Tech Educational Leader, Tech Media of the Year, Tech for Good, and Customer Champion.

“Digital Bridge Awards is a prestigious award presented to the best IT companies that have achieved high performance in the country’s development of information and communication technologies. … Each of the nominations has its own exclusivity and is of particular value for the development of our society,” said Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin.

Any Kazakhstan’s company and individual engaged in information and communication technologies, venture capital investment, or training of IT specialists can apply for participation in the award on the digitalbridge.kz website until Sept. 10.

The largest technological forum in Central Asia, this year’s Digital Bridge 2023, will be held with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and will address the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the modern world.

The Digital Bridge Awards has become a traditional annual award that is part of the international forum. The award was presented to ten digital projects in 2020 for the first time.