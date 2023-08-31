Digital Bridge 2023 to Present Best IT Projects at Startup Alley

ASTANA – Innovators and promising entrepreneurs have the chance to present their IT projects at Startup Alley during the Digital Bridge 2023 international forum in Astana on Oct. 12-13, the press office of the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups reported on Aug. 28.

Digital Bridge 2023, a premier digital innovation event in Central Asia, provides a platform for interaction and exchange of ideas between IT entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts.

Startup Alley will bring together startups at different stages of development into a single space where they can showcase their innovations, meet industry professionals and find support for their growth.

The alley welcomes projects in various sectors such as edutech, health tech, fintech, Internet of Things, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), big data, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, agritech, cybersecurity, and gamedev.

Exhibiting projects at Startup Alley offers the opportunity to present works to a large industry audience, connect with investors and build partnerships, attract investments, engage in open dialogues with experts, venture investors, and media representatives, and exchange knowledge and experience in digital technologies.

The application deadline for startups to participate in Startup Alley is Sept. 5.

Since 2018, the Digital Bridge forum has been held in the capital annually, organized by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, the Astana Akimat (mayor’s office) and Astana Hub.

Digital Bridge 2023 will feature the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, leaders from global companies, international and domestic IT innovation experts, and venture investors from the region.

The event is expected to bring together over 20,000 participants, more than 300 IT companies, 100 investors and business angels, 250 speakers, and 100 startups from 15 countries.