Astana’s August Farewell: A Weekend to Remember

ASTANA — As the sun sets on the final days of August, Astana is gearing up for a lineup of exciting events that promise to add a touch of color and festivity to the city. From music enthusiasts to culture aficionados, there’s something for everyone in the upcoming weekends. Let’s explore the captivating events set to inspire both residents and visitors of Astana.

Picnic by Partners on Aug. 26

This eagerly anticipated event features star-studded guests, a vibrant atmosphere, and a chance to unwind. Enjoy complimentary aromatic pilaf, a variety of beverages, and culinary delights from partner restaurants. Bring your own picnic items and bask in the cozy ambiance, complete with poufs and blankets. DJs from Quryltai will keep the energy levels high, while the evening will showcase performances by beloved Kazakh musicians like Moldanazar, Dose, Ayau, and Liili.

Don’t miss the opportunity to win trips to five-star hotels in the Maldives, Dubai, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar. Picnic by Partners captures the essence of Astana’s summer spirit.

Address: Golf Club Astana; 1, Bolganbayeva Street. Tickets are available here.

International Circus Arts Festival: Echo of Asia on Aug. 26-27

If you’re looking to experience the magic of the circus, the International Circus Arts Festival: Echo of Asia is an event you won’t want to miss. This mesmerizing festival brings together circus artists showcasing their awe-inspiring talents and acrobatics. Astana’s skies will be painted with vibrant colors as performers take to the stage, defying gravity and pushing the boundaries of human ability. It’s a truly international celebration of artistry that will leave you in awe.

Address: Astana Circus; 5, Kabanbay Batyr Ave. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

The Best of Turkish Bagzhan Oktyabr on Aug. 27

Experience the premiere concert program The Best of Turkish by Kazakhstan’s renowned cellist, Bagzhan Oktyabr, accompanied by an orchestra.

Each piece will immerse you in pleasant memories and offer unforgettable emotions. Expect vibrant live music and the soulful sounds of the cello. The concert will feature compositions from the famous Turkish TV series: “Black Love,” “Bitter Life,” “Love and Punishment,” “One Thousand and One Nights,” among others.

Address: State Theater of Drama and Comedy (Nomad City Hall); B2/3, Mangilik El Avenue.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Meloman Quiz Astana on Aug. 27

Meloman Quiz Astana invites both residents and visitors of the capital to take part in the most intellectually engaging music quiz. Teams compete by answering a series of intriguing questions and completing tasks over seven rounds. Those who accumulate the highest number of points claim the top spots.

Meloman Quiz ensures every team leaves with a gift.

Address: Garage Music Bar; 6, Kravstov Street. Tickets are available here.

Retro Kvartirnik with Tarsi Symphony Orchestra on Aug. 27

Experience an enchanting evening with the Tarsi Symphony Orchestra. It combines warm camaraderie with professional music, free from classical formality. It’s all about authenticity, heart-to-heart connections, open dialogue, and beautiful music. Immerse yourself in timeless hits performed by the Tarsi orchestra and our talented soloists: Anel Isina, finalist of Kazakhstan’s Zhas Kanat pop song contest, renowned Kazakh singer and musician Alibek Salikov and international competition winner Dina Bakay.

Sing along and enjoy compositions by LP, Batyr, Adele, Zemfira, ABBA, Gloria Gaynor, Tsoi, Cher, JCS, and more. This concert offers a unique connection between the audience and performers, promising an evening of unforgettable emotions.

Address: Zhastar Sarayy; 34, Respublika Ave. Tickets are available here.