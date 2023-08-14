Almaty to Host Eurasian Film Market This September

ASTANA – Almaty is set to host the first edition of the Eurasian Film Market (EFM) on Sept. 11-14, reported the Travel Tomorrow on Aug. 7.

“Due to its rich natural environment and varied scenic landscapes, most films are shot in or around Almaty, making it the center of the Kazakh film industry. The main film organizations are based in Almaty, which is why the city was chosen to host the first edition of the EFM,” the article reads.

A new project, intended to be an annual international forum, aims to connect the film industries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) with Europe and the rest of the world.

“The Eurasian Film Market aims to serve as the platform that not only unites professionals in the CIS film industry and creates optimal conditions for film business within the region, but also forges robust cooperative bridges between the CIS countries and the global film community,” Hélène Haug, EFM co-founder and director told cineuropa.

The forum will bring together international film festival organizers, producers and production companies, distribution companies, sales agents, cinema chains, streaming platforms, as well as foreign organizations promoting the film industry of their country and representatives of foreign funds and selective fund programs that can support film production and distribution in the region.