Almaty Sets Priorities for Unlocking Industrial Zone’s Potential

ASTANA – The city of Almaty prioritizes the development of the manufacturing industry, tourism, the IT sector, and the creative industry, following the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to unlock the potential of the city’s industrial zone, Kazinform reported on July 31.

During the visit to Almaty last year, the President instructed to stimulate competition, attract investment, and significantly increase labor productivity.

At a meeting with city residents, Almaty Akim (mayor) Yerbolat Dossayev said that the industrial output in the city’s Alatau district grew 32.8%, with a 73.2% increase in investments.

With the measures taken to develop the industrial zone, he emphasized that the district’s economy shows positive dynamics and significantly improves the city’s economic performance.

General Director of the Almaty Industrial Zone Alisher Satybaldiyev revealed plans to launch five projects valued at 15 billion tenge ($33.7 million) with the creation of 369 jobs. These are a unique company for producing bimetallic aluminum radiators, a microclonal greenhouse, a plant for manufacturing a drip irrigation product, a paint factory, and a plant for processing coolants.

This year, it is also planned to complete the construction and installation works of five projects worth 11 billion tenge ($24.7 million) to create 250 jobs.

From 2016 to 2022, the city implemented 27 projects worth 124 billion tenge ($278.8 million)on the territory of the industrial zone. With 3,314 jobs created, the company produced goods valued at 1.1 trillion tenge ($2.4 billion).

At present, the Almaty Industrial Zone has 88 companies delivering projects worth 378 billion tenge ($850 million) with the creation of 10,379 jobs.

Some 18 small industrial parks worth ten billion tenge ($22.4 million) in investments covering 88,000 square meters in the zone were built, with further plans to place more than 152 small and medium-sized businesses.

Twenty nine projects with 14 billion tenge ($31.4 million) worth of investments received the status of small industrial parks in Almaty, covering an area of 133,900 square meters.

The zone has placed 11 small industrial parks on 46,000 square meters. Some 76 participants invested around 3.5 billion tenge ($7.8 million), creating 1,074 jobs.