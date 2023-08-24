Almaty Hosts First Meeting of SCO Council of National Coordinators

ASTANA – Almaty, designated the cultural and tourism capital of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for 2023-2024, hosted the first meeting of the SCO Council of National Coordinators on Aug. 21-24, reported the Foreign Ministry on Aug. 24.

The development of effective solutions to issues on the regional and international agenda will be a primary focus for the SCO member states under Kazakhstan’s chairmanship, said Murat Mukushev, Kazakhstan’s National Coordinator for the SCO and Ambassador-at-large of the Foreign Ministry.

Mukushev emphasized that Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the SCO gives a new impetus to developing the organization and strengthening the traditionally strong ties of friendship between its member states.

The national coordinators discussed the implementation of adopted agreements and preparation of new decisions of the Council of SCO Heads of State, Heads of Government, and Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

The participants also reviewed drafts of the SCO development strategy until 2035, the SCO Initiative on World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony, and the concept for improving the SCO activities.

The parties also discussed reforming the SCO, expanding the organization, and deepening interaction with observer states, SCO partners in dialogue, and international organizations.

The sides considered the SCO Action Plan for 2024 and the preparations for the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting on Oct. 25-26 in the Kyrgyz Republic.