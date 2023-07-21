US Investments in Kazakhstan’s Economy Exceed $60 Billion

ASTANA – The United States, one of the largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, has invested $62.7 billion since 1993, announced Ardak Zebeshev, chairman of the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the country’s investment promotion company Kazakh Invest reported on July 19.

At a meeting with the participation of Kazakh Invest Chairman Meirzhan Yussupov and U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum in Astana, Zebeshev expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in implementing projects in several economic sectors, including manufacturing and mining, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Rosenblum stressed the commitment of the U.S. to developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and other trade corridors within the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, a flagship initiative proposed by the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

He noted the successful visit of the U.S. trade mission in June that signified the parties’ desire to foster economic relations.

Yussupov outlined the work of Kazakh Invest as well as the government’s measures to support investors, elaborating on new projects of multinational American companies, including Honeywell, GE HealthCare, Wabtec and Pfizer.

The parties reviewed promising areas for expanding bilateral cooperation and the work of enterprises operating in the country.

Last year, the gross investment inflow from the U.S. increased by 82% to more than $5.1 billion, compared to $2.8 billion in 2021.

The trade between the two countries reached $3.05 billion in 2022, 37.2% more than the $2.2 billion registered in 2021 Kazakhstan’s exports to the U.S. exceeded $1.15 billion, while imports stood at $1.89 billion.