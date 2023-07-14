Second Day of Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum in Astana Begins

ASTANA – The Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum (CAF), which kicked off on July 13, continues on the second day in Astana.

The second day will feature panel sessions covering such topics as Asia’s global security, global competition for innovation, new technologies, artificial intelligence and human capital, and the prospects of the Middle Corridor.

The forum will also host parallel sessions regarding the rise of asymmetric threats, the regionalization of Central Asia, and new norms, values and principles of cooperation in Asia.

The first day of the CAF discussed security challenges and key cooperation trends in Asia, among other topics. Experts from 25 countries are taking part in the forum.

The CAF was initiated by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.