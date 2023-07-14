President Tokayev Reaffirms Commitment to UN Principles

ASTANA – Kazakhstan remains committed to the United Nations Charter, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a July 14 meeting with senior UN representatives, emphasizing that all member countries must adhere to its principles, reported the Akorda press service.

The President thanked the UN delegation, consisting of Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, and Natalia Gherman, Executive Director of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, for participating in the Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum in Astana on July 13-14.

“For Kazakhstan, the UN is a primary and universal international organization. We believe that each member state should make a feasible contribution to improve its work,” Tokayev noted, pledging to provide all-round support for the UN’s multifaceted efforts.

Regarding the need to reform the UN Security Council, the President said this issue is worthy of the most detailed discussion in an atmosphere of democracy.

“Each country can contribute and express their opinion on such an important issue,” he emphasized.

The parties touched on issues of ensuring regional security and stability, and countering terrorist threats.

The UN representatives commended Kazakhstan’s efforts, highlighting that the country is one of the leaders of the UN counter-terrorism agenda.