President Tokayev Congratulates Uzbekistan’s Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Election Win

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his victory in Uzbekistan’s snap presidential election, the Akorda press service reported on July 10.

In a telephone conversation, Tokayev described the results as a vivid demonstration of the nationwide support for Mirziyoyev’s course, aimed at “ensuring the country’s sustainable growth, stability and prosperity.”

The Kazakh President reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening Kazakh-Uzbek relations in the spirit of a strategic partnership and alliance. The two leaders exchanged views on implementing the high-level agreements reached earlier and reviewed upcoming bilateral events.

President Mirziyoyev, the incumbent from the Liberal Democratic Party, was re-elected with slightly over 87% of the vote, securing a third term for another seven years. The voter turnout in the snap presidential election stood at about 80%.

Robs hon Mahmudova from the Adolat Social Democratic Party received 4.43%, Abdushukur Hamzayev from the Ecology Party – 3.74%, and Ulugbek Inoyatov from the People’s Democratic Party – 4.02%.