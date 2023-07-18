KazTransOil Increases Oil Transportation in First Half of 2023

ASTANA – KazTransOil national oil transporter delivered 21.3 million tons of oil in total through the main oil pipeline system in the first six months of this year, which is 1.3 million tons more than in the same period last year, the company reported on July 17.

The volume of oil transportation to the country’s refineries through the KazTransOil’s system of trunk oil pipelines decreased by 214,000 to 8.8 million tons, with Atyrau Oil Refinery shipping 2.8 million tons, PetroKazakhstan Oil Products and Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant – 2.7 million tons, and JV Caspi Bitumen – 415,000 tons.

The volume of oil transportation along the Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen- Atyrau-Samara pipeline reached 4.9 million tons, 713,000 tons more than in the first half of last year, while the Kazakh section of the Tuimazy-Omsk-Novosibirsk 2 (TON-2) oil pipeline transported 5.4 million tons of oil, which is 42,000 tons more.

Transshipment of oil to the Atasu-Alashankou trunk pipeline decreased by 204,000 to 5.5 million tons. In contrast, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K system received 1.1 million tons of oil, 640,000 tons more than in the first half of 2022.

Tankers in the port of Aktau were filled with 1.6 million tons of oil using KazTransOil capacities, which is 583,000 tons more than last year.

The cargo turnover of oil through KazTransOil’s system of main oil pipelines increased by 79 million to 16.8 billion ton-kilometers. Meanwhile, the consolidated oil turnover of KazTransOil decreased by 196 million to 21.5 billion ton-kilometers.

The Kazakhstan-China Pipeline transported 9.2 million tons of oil, 440,000 tons less than in the first half of 2022. Oil cargo turnover totaled 8.3 billion ton-kilometers, 595 million more.

The volume of oil transportation via the MunaiTas pipeline increased by 109,000 to 2.7 million tons, with oil cargo turnover expanded by 44 million to 1.1 billion ton-kilometers.

The transshipment volume of oil, petroleum products, and gas through the Batumi Oil Terminal decreased by 275,000 to 778,000 tons.

The Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water pipeline supplied 14.1 million cubic meters of fresh water to the Atyrau and Mangystau Regions, 597,000 cubic meters less than in the first half of 2022.