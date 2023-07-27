Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Kurbanov Wins Bronze Medal at Fencing World Championships, First for Nation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Kurbanov, 31, won a bronze medal at the Fencing World Championships, which takes place on July 22-30 in Milan, reported Kazakh National Olympic Committee on July 26.

In the semi-finals, Kurbanov lost to Hungary’s Mate Tamas Koch, who became champion by defeating Italy’s Davide Di Veroli in the final.

In the 1/8 finals, Kurbanov defeated Olympic champion Yannick Borel from France.

Over 1,000 athletes from 155 countries compete at this year’s championship.

Rapiers, swords, and sabers are used in world championships of fencing. The inaugural world fencing championships took place in 1937.

Kazakhstan was one of 44 countries in the world whose athletes won world championships.