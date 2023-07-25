Kazakhstan’s New Vehicle Sales See 60% Growth in January-June

ASTANA – The Kazakh car industry witnessed a 60.2% increase in new car sales in the first half of the year, reported the Association of Kazakhstan Auto Business on July 17.

Customers purchased 83,235 new cars in January-June.

Chevrolet Cobalt (14,851 cars), Hyundai Tucson (6,868 cars) and Kia Sportage (5,398 cars) have been the most popular vehicles in the first half of the year. Chevrolet Nexia, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Sonata, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Hyundai Bayon and Kia Sorento entered the top ten choices.

According to the association’s forecast, at least 150,000 vehicles will be sold this year.

On July 21, the Chevrolet Cobalt car produced at Kostanai’s Allur car plant won in the Best Product for Population category at the regional competition exhibition.