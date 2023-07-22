Kazakhstan Ranks 31 Out of 100 Nations in Coursera Global Skills Report

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 31st in the recent Coursera Global Skills Report 2023, analyzing how over 124 million registered learners from 100 countries worldwide are strengthening business, technology, and data science skills. These 100 countries account for over 90% of Coursera international educational platform learners.

According to the report released on June 14, students in Kazakhstan scored 96% in skill proficiency in technology, 58% in data science, and 14% in business.

Switzerland, Spain and Germany are in the top three countries, while Nigeria is at the end of the rating.

With over 120 million learners, 7,000 institutions, and 5,400 courses from 300 of the world’s top universities and industry partners, Coursera has one of the largest data sets for identifying and measuring skill trends.

In a recent interview with the Astana Times, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda shared insights into Kazakhstan’s user preferences for online courses.

In September last year, Kazakhstan’s Center for Human Resources Development, responsible for the Skills Enbek platform and Coursera, signed a strategic partnership memorandum on developing online education in Kazakhstan.