Skills Enbek, Coursera to Develop Online Learning in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Center for Human Resources Development, responsible for the operation of the Skills Enbek platform, and Coursera international educational platform signed a memorandum of strategic partnership on Sept. 29 on developing online education in Kazakhstan, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population.

The corresponding memorandum was signed by the President of the Center for Human Resources Development Daulet Argandykov and Government Engagement Manager at Coursera Alina Leon Kozenko at the Digital Bridge International Forum on Digital Technologies and Business taking place in Astana.

“The cooperation agreement will be aimed at expanding opportunities for building the knowledge and skill base of the workforce, including through the integration of platforms. Online training on the Coursera and Skills Enbek platforms will allow Kazakh citizens to improve their qualifications, gain new skills and start a career in a new field,” Argandykov said.

Skills Enbek was launched in 2021 and today offers 157 courses, 72 of which for free. Almost 120,000 users have finished their training and received certificates.

Coursera is the largest educational platform offering more than 6,000 courses to over 100 million people worldwide. Cooperation with this organization will allow the users of the Kazakh platform to access a vast pool of knowledge.