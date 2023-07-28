Kazakhstan, Qatar Expand Number of Flights Between Cities

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Qatar have signed a memorandum to expand the number of flights from seven to 14 a week on the routes Astana-Doha and Almaty-Doha, following talks on July 27-28, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee.

The total frequency has been increased from 21 to 38 flights per week, with a rise in cargo flights from seven to ten by each side, utilizing a fifth degree of air freedom.

As per the reached agreements, Qatar Airways, a flag carrier of Qatar, plans to double the number of flights a day on the Almaty-Doha route from seven to 14 flights per week. In mid-2024, the airline is set to open flights between Astana and Doha.

Qatar Airways said it will expand the use of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, an American wide-body jet airliner, on flights to Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s first low-cost airline, announced the launch of flights from Sep. 21 between Astana and Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China. The airline will operate the flights twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays using the Airbus A320neo aircraft.