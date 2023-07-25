Kazakhstan Moves Up in 2023 Henley Passport Index

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 25 July 2023

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s passport ranked 67th, with 77 visa-free destinations, in the Henley Passport Index 2023, released on July 19. Last year, Kazakhstan ranked 73rd, with visa-free access to 76 countries.

Photo credit: tungushh/Shutterstock

The index covers 199 different passports and 227 travel destinations. 

Singapore leads the ranking with visa-free access to 192 destinations, followed by Germany, Italy and Spain.

Afghanistan, with 27 visa-free destinations, is at the bottom of the ranking. 

The Henley Passport Index, established in 2006, is based on the exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority.


