Kazakhstan Films Animated Almanac Illustrating Folklore of Turkic People

ASTANA — The Kazakh Animation Сreative Association has started producing ten pilot animation projects about ancient legends of the Turkic-speaking people, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports on July 19.

The five-minute animated projects will be included in the almanac, describing legends about the renowned personalities of the Turkic-speaking countries, sacred animals, geographical names, shared holidays, as well as national entertainments of the Turkic-speaking nations.

“The pilot animation projects are not similar in genre or theme. Each is unique. This project will strengthen cooperation among the Turkic-speaking countries, allowing Kazakh studios to enter new markets and expand its audience. This is also the first step towards creating joint animation projects with fraternal countries in the future,” said Kumis Seitova, acting chairwoman of the Culture Committee at the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports.

In May, the Kazakh short animated movie “Besik Zhyry” (Lullaby) was named the best animated short film among 1,500 animation works at the Madfa Madrid Film Awards 2023.