Kazakh Animated Movie Wins Award in Spain (Video)

ASTANA – Kazakh short animated movie “Besik Zhyry” (Lullaby) was named best animated short film among 1,500 animation works at the Madfa Madrid Film Awards 2023 film festival in Madrid, Spain, the Kazakh Ministеr of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov wrote in his Telegram channel on May 2.

According to Oralov, this award is a significant sign that the Kazakh domestic animation industry is progressing.

“The ministry plans to increase the share of Kazakh films in general distribution, including animated films, up to 35 percent by 2030. It means at least ten animation projects will be created annually,” said Oralov.

Last year, the ministry initiated the creation of the Kazakh Animation Сreative Association to improve the skills of domestic animation specialists and provide support in the design of animation projects.

The MADFA Madrid Film Awards is a part of the official Internet Movie Database competition. The festival annually gathers the best works of talented directors worldwide.