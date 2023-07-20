Kazakhstan Establishes Organizing Committee for Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov signed a decree dated July 13 on establishing the organizing committee to prepare for hosting the fifth World Nomad Games on Sep. 8-15 next year in Astana, according to online.zakon.kz.

The organizing committee will consist of ministers and deputy ministers of all government agencies, representatives of cities’ and regions’ administrations, the National Sports Association, the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund, Eurasian Resources Group, and others.

The Minister of Culture and Sports was assigned to control the execution of the order.

In September 2022, World Ethnosport Confederation unanimously supported Kazakhstan’s bid to host the games.

At a Feb. 2 meeting with National Sports Association President Islambek Salzhanov, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to organize the games at the highest level, stressing that the large-scale event should open up opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses to promote tourism, folk crafts, and services.

Some 3,000 athletes from 102 countries competed at the fourth World Nomad Games from Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 in the Turkish city of Iznik. Kazakhstan national team won three gold, four silver, and two bronze medals, with wrestlers claiming the lion’s share.