Kazakhstan Becomes First Central Asian Country to Introduce Operating Rules for Unmanned Aircraft

ASTANA – Kazakhstan became the first country in Central Asia to introduce rules for the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), following the signing of a letter of accession to the Joint Authorities for Rulemaking on Unmanned Systems (JARUS), the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service reported on July 11.

Director-General of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) Catalin Radu and JARUS Secretary-General Liu Hao signed the letter at a meeting between the country’s aviation authorities and JARUS representatives.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev emphasized the importance of unmanned aircraft development in Kazakhstan and cooperation with JARUS.

The meeting also featured a seminar on regulating unmanned aircraft in Kazakhstan, covering topics related to regulatory harmonization and the development of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

The seminar raised the current state of the unmanned aircraft industry, existing problems and opportunities, Kazakhstan’s legislation regarding UAS, and a review of amendments to the legislation on unmanned aircraft.

Kazakhstan became the 66th country to join JARUS, a non-profit organization consisting of experts from the National Aviation Authorities (NAAs) and regional aviation safety organizations, which aims to recommend a single set of technical, safety and operational requirements for all aspects linked to the safe operation of the UAS into aviation.