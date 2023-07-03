Kazakhstan Accepts Plan to Implement Presidential Initiatives, Says State Counselor

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has adopted a plan to implement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiatives outlined in his address at the National Kurultai (congress in Kazakh) on June 16, wrote State Counselor Erlan Karin on his Telegram channel on July 1.

Karin pointed out that the plan provides specific projects in education, science and culture to reshape societal values.

These projects include the implementation of the Children’s Library program, improving the condition of rural schools, promoting spiritual development among the younger generation, developing domestic literature and book publishing, modernizing the Archeology Institute, and publishing an academic multi-volume book on the country’s history.

Other projects focus on enhancing the activities of children’s and youth and volunteer organizations and setting systemic measures for prevention and combating gambling and drug use among young people.

“The President’s address aims for a long-term perspective and sets a new national agenda in the ideological sphere,” wrote Karin.