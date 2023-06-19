Creation of New National Quality is Key Part of Ideological Work, Says State Counselor

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined prospects for the spiritual and moral development of Kazakhstan’s society in his address at the National Kurultai (National Congress) meeting, proposing steps to implement the country’s new ideological strategy, wrote Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin in his Telegram channel on June 17.

According to Karin, the most significant factor in ideological work is the creation of a new national quality, the evolution of the national value system, and the reinforcement of identity.

“From the start of his presidency, Tokayev has consistently promoted national values, including the ideals of Independence and patriotism, the cult of work and knowledge, law and order, humanity and responsibility. They form the concept of Just Kazakhstan – Prosperous Society – Responsible Citizen. Responsible participation in developing new social ethics is required from both the state and the society, including each citizen of the country,” wrote Karin.

The State Counselor pointed out that the President proposed specific projects in education, science and culture, which are part of a purpose-oriented program to foster society’s ideological life.

Tokayev set a long-term agenda for the country’s development by emphasizing initiatives to form a new quality of the nation.

Karin highlighted that strengthening the system of social values is timely due to the synchronization of the three vectors of presidential reforms politics, economics, and ideology.