Kazakh Youth to Design Breaking, Skateboarding Team Uniforms for 2024 Summer Olympics

ASTANA – Kazakh young graphic designer Olga Piterskova from Uralsk, art designer Marina Strigun from Atbasar and break-dancer Yerlan Ospanov from Karagandy will design the breaking and skateboarding national team uniforms for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Jury members announced the winners of the Olymp Urban Culture.KZ Olympic uniform design competition on July 28, reported the Kazakh Tourism national company’s press service.

“I have incredible impressions! I really liked Astana. I have met so many unique and interesting personalities! It is an unforgettable experience,” said Piterskova.

Each of the winners received 1,000,000 tenge (US$2,251) from the general partner of the competition – ForteBank.

“Three of them turned out to be a very good tandem: one of the participants is a graphic designer, the other is an art designer and the third is a break-dancer, who will offer valuable practical recommendations when developing a collection to ensure the functionality of uniform,” said Natalia Doll, jury member and CEO of Fashion Link Consultancy platform for manufacturers of clothing.

International competition kicked off on June 14 to support the talented youth of Kazakhstan, promote modern sports, and foster patriotism among the younger generation.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev repeatedly speaks in his messages about the importance of supporting youth. It is very gratifying that we see real support and witness the way our youth is developing! What an intellectual and creative youth! They are real patriots of their country!” said Irina Kharitonova, jury member and director of the creative tourism department at Kazakh Tourism.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will introduce breakdancing to the Olympic program for the first time. Skateboarding made its debut appearance at the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. It has also been approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for inclusion at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

On July 26, Kazakhstan received a formal invitation to the Paris Olympics 2024, which is scheduled for July 26 to Aug. 11 next year.