Kazakh Parliament Adopts Twenty-Five Laws During First Session of Eighth Convocation 

ASTANA – Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Mazhilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, outlined priority tasks and major challenges the deputies (MPs) faced during the first session of the eighth convocation at a June 30 joint meeting of the two houses of Parliament, reported the Mazhilis press service.

During the 100 days of work, the Parliament considered 82 bills, adopting 25 of which 13 are in force. These laws include regulations on the return to Kazakhstan of illegally acquired assets, circulation of liquefied gas, housing and utilities sector, and nuclear safety at the former Semipalatinsk test site. The deputies also ratified 11 international treaties and interstate agreements.

“We will continue working on the bill related to the child payments from the National Fund, which is a major political reform initiative by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The President assigned new tasks to develop the draft Tax, Budget, Water, and Urban Development Codes, including laws on public procurement, and science and technology policies,” said Koshanov.

During the first parliamentary session, the deputies considered nearly 7,000 applications from citizens. Over 300 requests were sent to the state bodies of the country by members of the Senate and the Mazhilis. While the deputies are currently on summer recess, they will continue their work in the regions of the country to address pressing issues facing Kazakh citizens.