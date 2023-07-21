Kazakh Government’s Tree Planting Efforts to Create More Green Space in Astana

ASTANA – Kazakh officials intend to plant more trees and construct a sewage treatment plant (STP-2) in the Kazakh capital this year, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on July 20.

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Akim (Mayor) of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, and Akim (Governor) of Akmola Region Yermek Marzhikpayev observed the volumes of Maibalyk Lake and the Preobrazhensky hydroelectric complex during a helicopter tour.

Considering the commissioning of a new drinking water station and increased water consumption, the water discharge volume into the city has grown. The capacity of the sewage treatment plant (STP-1) needs to be increased.

The second sewage treatment plant (STP-2) construction this fall is supposed to solve this problem. The capacity of this facility will be almost 200,000 cubic meters of water per day, according to the report.

The number of green belt plantings will increase annually in Astana. This year, the city’s administration will plant up to 500,000 trees, shrubs, and other plantings in the green belt alone. The total area of the capital’s green belt reaches 15,000 hectares, with more than 11.5 million trees and 2 million shrubs.