ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Malik Zenger won Best Director Music Video Award for “Kogershin” (Pigeon) work at the Cannes World Film Festival, reported the festival’s press service on June 30.

The music video was filmed for Kazakh singer Galymzhan Moldanazar’s song and was released in October last year.

The filmmaking process took place 300 kilometers away from Almaty and was captured in three days. Around 100 children participated in the filming.