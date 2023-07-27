Kazakh Athletes Win Ten Medals at ISSF World Shooting Championship

ASTANA – Kazakh athletes secured four gold, four silver, and two bronze medals at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Shooting Championship Juniors held from July 14 to 25 in Changwon, South Korea, reported the Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan took fourth place with twelve shooters competing with over 600 athletes from 45 countries.

Fatima Irnazarova set a new world record among juniors, winning gold at the 10-meter running target mixed shooting event, in which one shoots an airgun at a target that moves sideways. She also took second place at the 10-meter running target.

Nikita Chiryukin secured gold at the 25-meter pistol men junior and silver at the 25-meter standard pistol men junior competitions.

The women’s team of Kazakhstan bagged two gold medals at the 10-meter running target and the 10-meter running target mixed events.

Irina Altukhova won the 50-meter rifle three positions gold medal, whereas Zukhra Irnazarova received the 10-meter running target mixed bronze.

The men’s team of Kazakhstan, consisting of Asadbek Nazirkulyev, Ilya Zoteyev, and Daniil Yakovenko, claimed the silver medal at the 10-meter running target and the bronze medal at the 10-meter running target mixed events.