Kazakh Athletes to Take Part in World Summer Universiade in China

ASTANA — Approximately 90 Kazakh athletes will take part in the 31st Summer World University Games (Summer Universiade/ FISU Games), which will be held from July 28 to Aug. 8 in Chengdu, China.

The national team, made up of students from the country’s 26 universities, will compete in 11 sports: archery, shooting, athletics, gymnastics, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, table tennis, taekwondo, wushu, swimming and fencing.

The event is expected to gather 10,000 student-athletes and officials from over 150 countries.

The summer Universiade is an international multi-sports event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation. The games will include competitions in 18 sports, including artistic gymnastics, badminton, basketball, diving, fencing, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, rowing, swimming, tennis, volleyball, water polo and wushu.