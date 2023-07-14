KASE Index Grows 10.9% Since Start of 2023

ASTANA – The value of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) Index has increased by 353.11 points to 3,604.75 points, a 10.9% growth, since the beginning of the year, according to the KASE press statement published on July 12.

The volume of transactions in index shares totaled 123.2 billion tenge ($277 million), with common shares of KazMunayGas national company accounting for the largest trading volume of 98.3 billion tenge ($221 million), or 79.8% of the total trading volume with index shares.

Meanwhile, KASE Global, a platform for the circulation of securities of foreign companies, conducted transactions worth 9.1 billion tenge ($20.7 million) in the first half of 2023.

This is 49.5% or 9.0 billion tenge ($20.5 million) less than the figure recorded over the same period last year.

The average daily trading volume made up 76.2 million tenge ($173,682), while the average daily number of deals reached 228, the average volume of each deal totaling 334,000 tenge ($761).

The largest trading volume was provided by Apple shares with 2,214 deals worth 1.14 billion tenge ($2.5 million), Tesla shares with 4,242 deals worth 853.8 million tenge ($1.9 million) and Pfizer shares with 1,232 transactions worth 751.8 million tenge ($1.7 million).

Among the main categories of investors, individuals accounted for 55.1%, broker-dealer organizations for 23.4%, and legal entities for 21.5%. Participation of non-residents was estimated at 1.1%.