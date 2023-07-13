Exciting Lineup of Events in Astana 

ASTANA — The vibrant capital is set to host an extraordinary weekend filled with captivating events and experiences. From chess enthusiasts and music lovers to history buffs and adventure seekers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars for this special weekend and enjoy the summertime.

International Chess Festival on July 11-19

The capital is hosting a unique event organized in honor of the 25th anniversary of Astana. The International Chess Festival is hosted by the Academy of Chess, headed by outstanding Kazakh chess player Dinara Saduakassova and brought together more than 800 people from 16 countries.

The goals of the tournament are to promote and develop chess as a sport in Kazakhstan, promote a healthy lifestyle, as well as improve the skills of young athletes and search for young talents.

It is expected that more than 800 people from 16 different countries will participate in the tournaments. The prize fund is 40 million tenge ($91172).

Venue: Astana Congress Center; 12, Aliyeva Street. Entry is free.

Meloman Fest on July 16

Meloman Fest is an annual summer creative festival. The program of the event includes creative dance master classes, interactive play areas, meloman quiz game in the open air, an entertainment program at the pool, a show program from presenters and DJ, live band performances and guitar songs at the bonfire.

The theme of the festival this year is cosplay. Tickets are available on sxodim.com.

Address: Kosshy, Akmola Region.

The Great Silk Road and Urban Culture of Otyrar Valley Exhibition on July 16

Otyrar is one of the oldest cities on the Great Silk Road, which had diplomatic and military-strategic importance and was a unique center of trade, crafts and art. Today it is a bright historical and archaeological landmark of the Turkestan region. More than 150 archaeological exhibits proving the development of trade relations through the Great Silk Road and the development of urban culture from the Karakhan era to the Kazakh Khanate will be presented at the exhibition.

Address: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Satisfaction Fest 2023 on July 15

Satisfaction Fest 2023 is the largest outdoor summer music festival. On the stage of the festival will perform popular foreign artists such as John Newman, Minelli and Adam Clay, whose work is loved by listeners worldwide.

This is the first festival of such scale in Astana where you can enjoy great music, an extensive gastronomic program of the best restaurants and bars of the capital, entertainment and outdoor activities with friends.

Address: Astana Golf Club; 1, Bolganbayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Symphony Concert on July 16

Dedicated to the closing of the theatrical season of Astana Opera and the international festival of opera and Operalia ballet will be held a symphonic concert.

The program of the concert includes Kurmangazy symphonic suite by Akhmet and Gaziza Zhubanova, symphonies by Antonin Dvorak, concert for cello in B minor, op—104 Soloist by Jing Zhao, Symphony No.1 by Gustav Mahler.

Duration: 2 hours 20 minutes (with one intermission). Tickets are available here.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street.