Dimash’s Music Video Breaks Records in Czech Republic (VIDEO)

ASTANA – The music video for the song “Together” by Dimash and Abilmansur Kudaibergens holds the first line for the fifth week in a row at the Czech music television channel Óčko, reported the dimashnews.com on July 14.

The TV channel started broadcasting in October 2002. Its program mainly consists of video clips of both domestic and foreign artists. The channel also broadcasts concerts and song charts.

Kudaibergen was first presented on the Czech TV channel in February 2021 with his music video “Golden.”