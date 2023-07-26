CPC to Increase Oil Pumping Volume Up to 81.5 Million Tons Yearly

ASTANA – The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is set to increase the volume of oil pumping up to 81.5 million tons per year within the CPC Debottlenecking Program (DBNP), the CPC’s press service reported on July 25.

The statement came after a ceremony marking the completion of a new Oil Quantity and Quality Measuring System at the CPC marine terminal near Novorossiysk during a working visit of CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban.

The DBNP, a set of separate projects combined into a single program aimed at optimizing the current capacities of the CPC Crude Oil Pipeline System, intends to increase the throughput capacity of the over 1,500-kilometer-long Tengiz-Novorossiysk trunk pipeline and improve the reliability and safety of the oil pipeline system.

The new Oil Quantity and Quality Measuring System will allow CPC, if necessary, to ship oil simultaneously from three tanker loading units.

In particular, this will increase the shipment of crude oil after forced downtime during the spring and autumn storms.

The CPC pipeline system is one of the most significant investment projects in the energy sector, with the participation of foreign capital in the Commonwealth of Independent States. Over two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s total oil volume is exported along this route.