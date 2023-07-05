Celebrating Astana Day: A Spectacular Display of Festivities

ASTANA — The magnificent capital city of Kazakhstan is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a wide array of events and activities that will captivate residents and visitors alike. On July 6, the city will come alive with a vibrant atmosphere, showcasing its rich cultural heritage, presenting musical performances, concerts, and much more. Below you will find a selection of the spectacular events that will take place on the Day of the Capital, which will be celebrated for four days from July 6 to July 9.

Gul Astana Eco-Festival on July 5-6.

Gul Astana will unite ecologists, florists, urbanists, eco-entrepreneurs, artists and musicians from across Kazakhstan. Among them are artists Leyla Mahat and Leila Akhmet Osman, Zumba instructor Raushan Sarbalinova, energy practitioners Ferdusa, musicians Ramin Hasanov, Nick Mateshik, Ophethnill and Flow Mus.

Free interactive areas dedicated to urban communities will be open to all festival visitors. The highlight of the event will be climate yurts, decorated in the landscape of natural areas of Kazakhstan. It will entail a competition for florists for the design of the flower zone, and a competition for the best declaration of love on one of the special photo zones with a raffle prize of tour tickets for two. Visitors can also participate in educational and eco-friendly workshops on recycling and upcycling from the Plastic Harahura organization.

Venue: The event will take place at the EXPO site. Entry is free.

Open-Air on July 6 at 6 p.m.

Kicking off the festivities is an open-air concert dedicated to the Day of the Capital, which will set the stage for a joyous celebration. This event will provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talent, engaging the audience with their mesmerizing performances and creative displays.

Visitors can see the performance of Miras Zhugunusov, Yerkesh Khasen, Qanay, Ninety One, Akha and other artists. The program also includes the performance of a special guest, who will be announced on the day of the concert.

Venue: The event will take place at the EXPO site. Entry is free.

Zhaynay Ber, Astana (Shine on, Astana) concert on July 6 at 7.30 p.m.

The open-air gala concert, Zhaynay Ber, Astana, will present the best songs of a famous composer Kairat Bayekenov and many other favorite Kazakh singers, including the band Baiterek, Ali Okapov, 101 band, and Madina Saduakasova.

The host of the show is renowned comedian Tursynbek Kabatov. A light show will mesmerize the audience after the concert.

Address: Kazakh Eli monument; Independence Square. Entry is free.

Kitap Fest Astana on July 7 at 11 a.m.

Kitap Fest Astana, the largest book festival and book fair, will entail meetings with writers, book presentations, book exchanges, exhibition of rare books and workshops. In addition, the Aldar Kose play will be staged specially for children.

Venue: EXPO site, Nur-Alem pavilion sphere. Entry is free.

Symphony Orchestra: The World of Hans Zimmer on July 7 at 7 p.m.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer as the symphony orchestra brings his iconic compositions to life. Zimmer’s works are notable for combining the sounds of electronic music with traditional orchestral arrangements.

This mesmerizing performance will transport the audience to extraordinary realms through the power of music. Do not miss the opportunity to listen to iconic soundtracks of films such as “Interstellar,” “The Lion King,” “Inception,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Sherlock Holmes,” and “The Dark Knight.”

Venue: Palace of Peace and Reconciliation; 57, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Astana in the Light of Lanterns evening tour on July 7 at 8 p.m.

In honor of Astana’s 25th anniversary, Active Tours KZ is organizing an enchanting evening tour. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the city’s landmarks, adorned with beautiful lanterns that create a truly captivating atmosphere. During the tour, you will visit the Astana Grand Mosque, which acquires a special charm at night.

The tickets for the price of $17.87 for adults and $13.40 for children (3-12 years) include transportation, a guide and an excursion program.

The tour will start at the Capital Circus. Contact this number for more information +7 705 190 03 45.

Astana Jazz Fest on July 7-8 at 5 p.m.

An international jazz music festival will be held in the capital for the first time to mark the Day of the Capital. Renowned jazz musicians from around the globe will take the stage, enchanting the audience with their improvisations and soulful melodies.

Venue: Astana Amphitheater; 2/6, Turan Ave. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

“Kyz-Zhibek” musical premiere on July 8-9 at 7 p.m.

“Kyz-Zhibek” is an ethnic-folklore musical, which will be staged in the Musical Young Spectator Theater of the Akimat (city administration) of Astana. All arias and choirs, kuis (traditional songs), and dances performed in the opera are musical works of folk songs and composers. The score written for the symphony orchestra returns to its ethnic roots and will be re-recorded to match the performance of the folk instrumental ensemble.

“Kyz-Zhibek” is a unique piece of work, characterizing traditions and customs, nobility and national identity, embodying the true love of Tolegen and Kyz-Zhibek.

Address: Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B, Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Jubilee Food Truck Festival on July 8-9 at 12 p.m.

As part of the celebrations, the Jubilee Food Truck Festival invites everyone to a masterclass on the preparation of baursaks, a national fried puffy bread dish. The invited chef will prepare non-standard types of baursaks: dough based on coconut milk, colored baursaks, baursaks with tea, etc.

There will also be a series of workshops for children and adults. Each child will be able to prepare their own individual baursak with stuffing or a sandwich baursak. For guests of the festival, there will be a masterclass on preparing lemonade and cocktails. A record number of baursaks will be prepared, which will treat all the guests celebrating the holiday.

The festival will feature 25 dishes from different cultures of the world, specially selected and prepared for the 25th anniversary of the capital.

Address: Central Park. Entry is free.