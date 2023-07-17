Burabay Summer Camp Welcomes 200 Ethnic Kazakh Children From Abroad 

ASTANA – The Otandastar (compatriots) Foundation invited some 200 ethnic Kazakh children aged 12 to 17 from eight countries worldwide to take part in the Zhas (Young) Kazakh summer camp at the Burabay resort on July 1-14, reported the Jibek Joly TV channel on July 14.

A two-week educational and entertainment program welcomed children from Belarus, China, Iran, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Russia, the United States, and Uzbekistan. The project provided horse riding, archery, traditions, national sports, and applied arts classes. Young guests attended the Kazakh language and dombra lessons.

“During these two weeks, we had Kazakh language and history lessons and archery classes. It is really interesting and exciting here,” said Imanbek Kniyazuly, a camp participant from Mongolia.

The camp participants also visited an exhibition of Kazakhstan’s top universities to learn about the education system and training programs.

“I have made new friends and certainly learned a lot about Kazakhstan,” said Aisha Okhtaubayeva from Russia.

The Otandastar Foundation launched its summer camp project in 2019 when 150 boys and girls from seven countries arrived in Kazakhstan. The project was then temporarily suspended for two years due to the pandemic.

Last year, 84 children from China, France, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Russia, and Türkiye attended the camp.